Sonakshi Sinha backs father Shatrughan Sinha's decision to quit BJP

Actor-turned-politician and rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on March 28 met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said he will join the Congress during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri next month

Shatrughan Sinha with daughter Sonakshi

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has come out in support of her father Shatrughan Sinha's decision of quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joining the Congress. Sonakshi, who was speaking at an award event here, said her father Shatrughan should have left the BJP long ago.

"If you are not happy with what happening at a place with whom you are associated, then, there is a need to bring a change. And the same he did. I hope in his new association with the Congress, he will be able to do a lot of good work and not feel suppressed," the 'Dabangg' actress told reporters on Friday.

The development came after the actor, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was denied party ticket from Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency in Bihar. He is currently the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the seat.

"Democracy within the BJP does not exist any longer. Dictatorship prevails instead. That's why I have decided to join the Congress Party during the auspicious period of Navaratri," Sinha, who described himself as a great admirer of Nehru-Gandhi family, told reporters here.

Shatrughan also said he would contest from the same seat. "In every situation, the location will be the same Patna". Shatrughan was elected twice, in 2009 and 2014, from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Bihar will vote in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

