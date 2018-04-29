Sonakshi Sinha brings 'ethics, dedication' to 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' set

Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi"



Sonakshi Sinha

Director Mudassar Aziz, who is currently busy with "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", says actress Sonakshi Sinha has a lot of work ethic and dedication which she brings to the film's set. "So much work ethic, so much genuineness, such dedication that Sonakshi Sinha brings to a film set. Every shot, every take is given with a 'bring it on' attitude... Feel so fortunate directing you Sona!" Aziz tweeted on Sunday.

Sonakshi replied: "You are too kind Sir... also do add recklessness, after all the 'bhagaoing' (running around) done yesterday, I am thankful for the off today as I am glued to the bed." "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to the hit 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi", is set to release on August 24.

Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi". Aziz had also helmed the first part. The film will also feature Jassie Gill, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Sheirgill.

