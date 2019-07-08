Sonakshi Sinha on Khandaani Shafakhana: Was surprised when approached for bold subject

bollywood

Having fronted family entertainers so far, Sonakshi Sinha reveals she was initially hesitant about signing Khandaani Shafakhana

A still from the film

That Sonakshi Sinha is experimenting with her roles is evident in her last few outings. While she is game for braver parts, the actor reveals that greenlighting her next, Khandaani Shafakhana, was not an easy decision.

Recounting her script narration with director Shilpi Dasgupta, Sinha says, "The film is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored."

Revealing that one of her parameters before signing a film is to judge whether she can watch it with her family, the actor adds that the Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer passes the test in that regard. "We call ourselves a modern society, but we still cannot say 'sex' in public without people cringing. The movie touches upon important topics, including gender equality, in subtle ways. While people don't raise eyebrows on seeing a male gynaecologist, [it is frowned upon] if a woman wants to run a clinic to treat sexual disorders."

While lauding Bollywood for taking on brave subjects, Sinha points out that male actors have been more forthcoming in taking on difficult roles. "I am happy that we are making films like Vicky Donor [2012] and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan [2017], but these films have had a male protagonist. So I am proud to be the first actress to do a film like this."

