Sonakshi Sinha on working with dad Shatrughan Singh: Sad that nobody is writing roles that do justice for us

Introduce a star-kid in Bollywood, and filmmakers are ever so eager to pair the debutant up with their star-parent/relative, in a bid to benefit from their off-screen relationship. Though Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek, Sonam K Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir have featured together in films, Sonakshi Sinha continues to await an opportunity to star alongside dad Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi, who completes 25 films with the upcoming Dabangg 3, says, "It's so sad that nobody is writing roles that do justice to both of us. I want a film that is extraordinarily written, with both characters etched beautifully. [In the offers we've got] so far, either the father's or the daughter's character took a backseat; it was never at par with the other in terms of screen presence and strength. It might not be a father-daughter movie [that we'd like to do]. It would be nice to simply begin with one, as we would be doing it for the first time."

Meanwhile, the actor, who put up an athletic front in Akira (2016), says she's also looking forward to another actioner. "But, nobody is writing one. I want to tell producers to give me action films. There's still so much that I want to do; I want to be part of a costume drama, feature in a sports movie, and do a biopic."

