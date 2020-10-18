Sonakshi Sinha says, 'We need youth and good people' as brother Luv Sinha enters politics

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, who was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan (2018), is contesting as a Congress candidate from Bankipore in the impending Bihar assembly election. Sister Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures with mother Poonam after he filed his nomination.

Luv Sinha, who had made his cinema debut with Sadiyaan in 2010, is pitted against Nitin Naveen, a three-time BJP MLA in an assembly segment which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that his father has represented two times on a BJP ticket.

Sonakshi extended best wishes to her brother Luv Sinha on his budding political career and also wrote that 'we need youth and good people'.

"So proud of my big brother @luvsinha who filed his nomination for the #biharelections yesterday! We really need the youth and more importantly GOOD people to step up for our country and im so happy hes embarked on this new journey! All the best Bhaiya," she wrote as the caption.

Sonakshi returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

