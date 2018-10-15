Sonakshi Sinha thanks Hrithik Roshan for motivating her

bollywood

On the acting front, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has praised actor Hrithik Roshan and thanked him for always motivating her to be fit. Lauding Sonakshi's transformation, Hrithik tweeted, "Stunning! I remember a 'before' conversation years ago and now this! Well done Sonakshi Sinha, you are going to inspire many. Keep going."

To this, Sonakshi replied, "That 'before' conversation was an inspiration in itself! Thank you for always being so motivating Hrithik! This is just the beginning."

Stunning !! I remember a 'before' conversation years ago and now this ! Well done @sonakshisinha u are going to inspire many. Keep going ! https://t.co/Dv16IIRWHe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 14, 2018

On the acting front, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.

That 'before' conversation was an inspiration in itself!!! Thank you for always being so motivating @iHrithik! This is just the beginning! https://t.co/D158wIZxZP — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) October 14, 2018

It stars Hrithik as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever