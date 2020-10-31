Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting her maiden digital project, Fallen in Rajasthan

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her maiden digital project, Fallen. The shoot of the Reema Kagti-directed web series was underway in Rajasthan when the lockdown was imposed in March. Seven months on, Kagti has called on her actors to kick off the proceedings from the first week of December.

The unit, including actors Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, will head to Rajasthan for the five-week schedule of the Amazon Prime Video series. A source says, "Reema intends to wrap up the show in a start-to-finish schedule. A local production team has conducted a recce, and procured the necessary permissions for the shoot. The director is rounding off a 35-member unit for the stint that will go on till mid-January."

