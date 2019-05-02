Sonal Chauhan goes de-glam for her first digital series

television

Sonal Chauhan is popularly known for her role in Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi. She was last seen in Paltan

Bollywood is known for the glamour it withholds. The word Bollywood itself is widely associated with the terms glitz and glamour, so for artists to go de-glam for their roles is a clear indication of their dedication and hard work towards their art. Celebs in past like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt have been a part of this list and now adding to it is Sonal Chauhan, known for her stint in Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi!

Sonal Chauhan has taken a bold step in going de-glam for her first ever digital series Skyfire. Donning a more traditional and simple look with a nose ring, Sonal is a vision to watch out for. The recently released teaser of SkyFire has made us all wonder about Sonal's character and what we hear is that the actress is a historian by the day and a teacher by the night, someone who is strong headed and fearless but vulnerable too. Her character Meenakshi can be called as an epitome of fierce protector, a strong independent woman, who can go to any extent to protect her country.

Giving us some insights behind the preparation of this unusual role the talented actress says, "Meenakshi is one of the most unique characters I have ever done, she is a perfect balance of strength and vulnerability. Since she is a girl from Delhi, the city where I am originated from in real life too, there was a lot of common things, which made it easier for me to understand her. My inspiration largely came from girls from Delhi University, the everyday woman, who goes through some phenomenal situations in their daily life."

Watch SkyFire's trailer here:

