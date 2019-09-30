Sonal Chauhan: It's a good time for actors

Actress Sonal Chauhan says web world and films are going through a transition period which is really good. She sees this as an opportunity for actors as they have a lot more to do now. After making her Bollywood debut in 2008 with "Jannat", she went on to act in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and more Hindi films. Like most Bollywood actors, she also entered the digital space this year.

"I won't say that the content is better on the web than Hindi films because there are some very amazing films that are being made. Now it is a very good time in the industry where there are fabulous shows being made for the web. I am happy that this is happening," Sonal told IANS.

"It goes the same for films because we have some great movies being made." According to her, a large credit goes to the audience as they have become "very intelligent and are accepting good content".

"It doesn't really matter if it has big stars or not, what matters is that the audience wants to see great content. Both web and films are going through a transition period, which is really good, even for actors there's a lot more to do now. It's a good time," said the "Paltan" actress.

As for her first digital project, "Skyfire", she said: "The reason why I chose to be a part of 'Skyfire' was because in that, throughout the show, I was with the boys. We were a team trying to crack something. We were doing it together and I loved that. Actresses are mostly offered roles that are just about looking pretty. Whether it's a movie or a show, when it gets too serious, they get a little bit of romance to make the audience feel lighter.

"But in 'Skyfire', I was one of the boys out there, helping them. I felt that the role was very strong and required a lot more from me than just looking pretty and being there."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates