Sonali Bendre collaborates with son Ranveer Behl

Earlier this year, Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York, had shared that son Ranveer even took on "being the parent" sometimes

Sonali Bendre Behl with son Ranveer

Sonali Bendre Behl is excited about her first collaboration on Sonali's Book Club (SBC) with son Ranveer. "As we come close to the end of another year, it's amazing to see how much the book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he's become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us," Bendre posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The next book for SBC is Kenneth Oppel's Half Brother, which is about a baby chimp raised as a human child. "I'm looking forward to exploring this book. I'm excited as it's the first mother-son collaboration on the book club," added Behl.

Earlier this year, the actor, who was undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York, had shared that the 12-year-old even took on "being the parent" sometimes. "In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do," she had written on social media.

