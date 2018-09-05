Sonali Bendre: Don't let cancer take away your happiness
In a motivational post for cancer patients, Sonali Bendre has urged them not to let the disease take away their happiness
Actress Sonali Bendre, who is battling high grade cancer, has chosen a wig for herself. The actor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, took to Instagram, and posted a motivational post for cancer patients.
In the heartwarming video, in which she can be seen showcasing her new look as she has opted for a wig following hair loss due to the cancer treatment. She also urged cancer patients not to let the disease take away their happiness
Along with the video, she wrote: "The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm.
"It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture."
She says she had a brief moment of "self-doubt" when she was testing out the wigs for herself. "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" she thought to herself.
"As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me.
"If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you," she added. The actress also thanked Priyanka Chopra for connecting her with the hairstylist who then created the wig.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
