Sonali Bendre: Handful of almonds daily help me stay fit

Actress Sonali Bendre shares some diet tips at a panel discussion



Sonali Bendre

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sonali Bendre says that eating a healthy diet, including a handful of almonds, every day and a regular exercise regime help her stay fit. "I have realised that to ensure my family stays healthy, it is important I stay fit and healthy myself," said the actress while taking part at a panel discussion titled "Badam pe Charcha-Working Mother's Dilemma in Ensuring the Family Health" organised by the Almond Board of California here on Wednesday.

The panel addressed a common conundrum working mothers face -- juggling their careers and responsibilities for managing the household and their roles as mothers, wives and often daughter-in-law.

Being a full-time working mother can lead to feelings of guilt and stress because of divided attention between work and family.

"For working mothers, creating a work-life balance is critical as we must ensure we do not neglect any significant part of our lives -- our children, our family's health, our own health and fitness, our marriage and of course our careers," said the actress, who is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

The 43-year-old actress said being a working mother, she can understand how stress inducing the feeling of ignoring responsibilities can be.

"Incorporating small changes/additions in one's daily routine can have a big impact. For example, eating a healthy diet including a handful of almonds every day and a regular exercise regime, not only helps me maintain a healthy life but also balance both my family's health as well as my own," Sonali said.

Participating in the discussion, renowned pilates expert and diet and nutrition consultant Madhuri Ruia said a handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness which keep hunger at bay between meals.

"When trying to juggle between home, family and work, a well-balanced diet and regular exercise can go a long way in ensuring good health for working mothers. Most of us already know about this but find it difficult to do," Ruia said.

"The trick is to start small and snack smart! For instance, snacking on almonds instead of consuming unwholesome snacks for your in-between meal cravings can make a healthy difference to your life," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever