Sonali Bendre misses Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 celebrations, shares photo of family

'Sarfarosh' actor Bendre took to Twitter to post pictures of her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl offering prayers to Lord Ganesha

Pic Courtesy/ Sonali Bendre Behl Twitter Account

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre who is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York is missing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations back home in Mumbai.

'Sarfarosh' actor Bendre took to Twitter to post pictures of her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy! pic.twitter.com/QCN359wf70 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) 13 September 2018

She tweeted, "#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy!"

On July 4, the actress took to social media to open up about her disease.

