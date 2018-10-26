Sonali Bendre wishing Sussanne Khan is proof that girls just want to have fun

bollywood

Sonali Bendre's best friend forever Sussanne Khan turns a year older, and the pretty lady wishing her is the cutest thing on the internet today

Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre/picture courtesy:Instagram

Sonali Bendre is in New York for her cancer treatment, but the actress is not shying away from sharing her daily updates on her social media platforms. On October 26, Sonali's best friend Sussanne Khan turned 40, and the actress wishing the birthday girl on social media has taken the web by storm.

The actress captioned: "As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here's to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids [sic]"

Sonali Bendre's childlike behaviour in this picture is vivid enough, and this is proof that girls just need to have fun!

The actor, who is undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York from the past few months, has penned another heartfelt and motivating social media post on how she is dealing with pain and emotions.

It was on July 4 that Sonali took to social media to open up about her disease. Since then, from time to time, the actor has been sharing about her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre Pose With Sophie Turner In New York

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates