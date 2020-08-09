Sonali Raut and Natasha Suri to be seen in Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous

A mystery full of betrayal, love, affairs, passion, deception, and rivalry – MX Exclusive Dangerous brings viewers a slick thriller that narrates the story of hidden secrets and exposed love. Essaying the role of Dia Dhanraj, wife of Aditya Dhanraj (played by Karan Singh Grover), Sonali Raut captivates the screen and how! On the other hand, Natasha Suri who's known for her stint in the recent film Virgin Bhanupriya will be seen playing another mysterious character in the thriller.

Check out the trailer of Dangerous here:

Produced by Mika Singh & Vikram Bhatt, this MX Exclusive traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhanraj (played by Karan Singh Grover) whose life changes when his wife, Dia gets kidnapped and what happens when his ex-lover Neha (played by Bipasha Basu) is sent on-ground to handle the case and find the kidnapper.

Catch these two ladies out only on MX Player's Dangerous from 14th August!

