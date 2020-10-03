Sonam K Ahuja's epic girls night in London: Autumn is here and so is coat season

Sonam K Ahuja dressed up after months for an evening out in London. She described it as "an epic girls' night" with just "six of us" due to the prevailing situation. The fashionista was excited to wear an evening coat as "autumn is here and so is the coat season." The actor posted photographs of her getting dolled up for the occasion. She informed that the overcoat was from British designer of Syrian descent Mariam Al Sibai's collection, which is worn by Hollywood celebrities.

Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9. Later, the actress left the city and returned to her London home. Ever since then, Sonam and Anand have been spending some time together in the United Kingdom.

On the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007 with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om. The period between 2013 and 2018 was probably the best phase of her career when she delivered one successful film after another in the form of Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam K Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Before this romantic comedy, Sonam Kapoor was seen playing a homosexual character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra. Now, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news