Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Couple visit Bandra clinic for some last minute tips?

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Yesterday, Sonam Kapoor and hubby-to-be Anand Ahuja were spotted at a skin clinic in Bandra. We assume the consultations were for some last-minute tips for glowing skin, ahead of their wedding. Delhi-based Anand flew into Mumbai earlier yesterday. He was spotted in the same outfit at Mumbai airport. With a fashionista wife-to-be, he now needs to be wary of the fashion police.

