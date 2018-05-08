Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Ranveer Singh and Arjun's funny 'Masakali' rap

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor set the stage on fire with their rapping antics at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding function



Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ Ranveer Singh Fan club

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have finally taken the plunge through the traditional Anand Karaj ritual and are now husband and wife. Sonam's friends from the film fraternity, all gathered to make the occasion, the ultimate big-fat Punjabi wedding of the year. Well, each one of them did their bit to entertain themselves and others, especially BFFs Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Knowing the Gunday guys, the party begins once they enter the house. Both, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took to the stage to rap a song for the new bride, Sonam Kapoor. They tried rapping on Sonam's song, 'Masakali' from Delhi 6. However, it turned out to be funnily awry. Since the musicians were too involved watching the two perform, Ranveer Singh insisted they play the music to add the desired spunk to uplift their performance. While they continued with their antics, Sonam was heard laughing in the background.

Watch their video here:

Talking of bride, Sonam Kapoor, she was elegance personified as she chose to go the traditional way with heavily embroidered traditional red lehenga, chokers, and traditional jewellery. She looked stunning, while Anand Ahuja looked majestic in a muted gold sherwani and a pagadi with ruby beads around his neck.

The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela hotel in the evening, starting from 8 pm onwards.

