Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja back from a long stay in London

Sonam K Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja, who are back from a long stay in London, are impressed by the measures taken by the Indian authorities to combat the spread of the virus. The two were surprised to note that their screening wasn't thorough in London.

"Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn't any (sic)," she wrote. After landing in New Delhi, they were asked to fill a form about their overseas travel history in the past month. They were then checked for their temperatures. "Everybody is doing their best ... we are together... I'm back in India with my husband and have no symptoms of the virus because we have not been in any countries that have a rampant spread of the virus. But we are self-quarantining as we live with our parents and our grandmother (sic)," she wrote.

Sonam concluded the video by requesting everyone to be responsible, vigilant and adhere to the measures taken by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Sonam is also lending a helping hand to raise fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19 epidemic:

