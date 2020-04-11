Sonam Kapoor bakes chocolate walnut cake, her mother-in-law's reaction will melt your heart

Sonam Kapoor is currently spending her quarantine time in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and his family. During her free time, the actress is trying to channelise her inner chef by cooking some lip-smacking food.

The actress shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made on her Instagram handle. Wearing a black dress, the Neerja actor is seen working in the kitchen and showing off the cake baked by her. "Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

However, it was her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja's comment that gathered all the attention. Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother-in-law replied, "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much (sic)."

Sonam has been making full use of her free time by sharing adorable pictures of her quarantine time. Recently, Sonam shared a monochrome picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright". The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. In the picture accompanying the post, The Zoya Factor star is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love.

Anand also reciprocated the love and asked Sonam to sing this to him by commenting on the post, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang 'sunshine'! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."

A few days ago, she had shared a throwback picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor.

