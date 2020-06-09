As Sonam K Ahuja turns 35, let's take a look at the actress' style file

Sonam K Ahuja, the name is synonymous to fashion! The actress has time and again proved her forte - being a trendsetter. Be it walking at Cannes, or stealing the show with her panache at her wedding, Sonam K Ahuja is here to slay with her impeccable fashion sense. What the actress wears is all about vogue and class, and, of course, creating trends.

Wedding belle:

Do you remember the time when she opted for a denim sari for the promotional event of her film Veere Di Wedding, right after her own ceremony? In fact, it's just Sonam who can walk the red carpet event at the Cannes festival wearing classy couture and nailing the henna at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onMay 24, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Now, this is how a diva carries her look anywhere and everywhere!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 14, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

Cobalt blue gown

Sonam K Ahuja walked the red carpet at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival looking radiant in a cobalt blue creation by designers Ralph & Russo. Her sapphire and diamond earrings and a pair of Zanotti sandals added to her royal look. Sonam won over the spectators by choosing the royal blue colour that stood out against the red carpet. Her side-swept hair added a touch of softness to complete her look.

The awards affair

Sonam K Ahuja wore Anamika Khanna's creation to the Filmfare Awards 2015. To enhance her look, she paired the outfit with ankle-strap sandals and beautiful jewellery designed by her mother, Sunita Kapoor. No one accessorises as well as Sonam does and her pictures prove that. The black nail polish adds the extra oomph and strikes a contrast with her golden neckpieces.





Nose ring at the red carpet

Sonam K Ahuja paraded on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2013 donning a traditional Anamika Khanna outfit. She opted for a white lace sari paired with an embroidered jacket that added a modern touch to her look. But it is her nose ring that became the talk of the town and made her style stand out.





Nude shades are classy

Sonam K Ahuja goes bold and how! For the Armani Privé in Paris, she wore a Giorgio Armani creation from the Spring 2015 collection. The flattering combination of the nude pastel shade gown with a low neckline did wonders to her look. It was sexy and sassy. This girl can carry any look off with confidence and that explains why she is Bollywood's fashionista.

Monochrome is never old

Sonam graced the red carpet of an awards show in Mumbai earlier this year wearing an Isabel Sanchis gown. What stands out complementing this simple white outfit is Sonam's use of accessories. The jewellery from Nirav Modi and an innovative Judith Leiber clutch added elegance to complete Sonam's look.





The ear-cuff game

Ear-cuffs! Sonam has been spotted wearing ear-cuffs on several occasions. It seems to be her favourite accessory, and why not, when the piece adds panache to her overall look! Wearing her hair up in a voluminous bun and adding a pink lipstick, she paired the black lace gown with ear-cuffs from Farah Khan and a black Corto Moltedo clutch.





Fun with fashion

Doesn't the picture speak for itself? Have fun with fashion! That's exactly what the 'Khoobsurat' actress is doing. This picture was shot while Sonam was shooting for a promotional video for a Disney film. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam sported a chic look in a fuchsia crop top and polka dot pants. We are loving the happy vibes, Sonam!

Sonam K Ahuja, we wish you a very happy birthday... Kudos to the queen of fashion!

