Sonam Kapoor: Can't wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again

Sharing a still from her much-loved film 'Khoobsurat,' actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Wednesday expressed her desire to get back to film sets again.' The 'Delhi 6' actor posted the still from her romantic-comedy film on Instagram and said that she loved the character of 'Mili' that she portrayed in the film.

"Can't wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from 'khoobsurat'," she wrote in the caption. "I've never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia," her caption further read.

A film by Disney - 'Khoobsurat' - continues to win hearts even after 6 years of its release. The film narrated a sweet love-hate relationship between a prince from Rajasthan's royal family and a New Delhi based doctor.

While Sonam portrayed the role of the clumsy, outspoken doctor in the film, Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan starred opposite her and portrayed the role of a sophisticated and poised prince.

