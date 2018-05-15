Sonam Kapoor dines for charity organised by French NGO at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor landed at the French Riviera yesterday, and attended a gala dinner hosted by the NGO, Positive Planet Foundation



Sonam Kapoor

Festivities continue for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Barely a week after her wedding, the actor travelled to France to be part of the Cannes Film Festival. She landed at the French Riviera yesterday, and attended a gala dinner hosted by the NGO, Positive Planet Foundation.

A source close to her tells mid-day, "Sonam was the guest of honour at the gala, which included a contemporary art auction orchestrated by renowned Swiss art collector Simon De Pury. The proceeds of the auction will go towards the NGO's programmes for women's empowerment in Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and priority neighbourhoods in France."

Since this year marks the NGO's 20th anniversary, Kapoor donated an outfit from her personal collection and had dinner with the highest bidder. "Since the NGO has done inspiring work for the last 20 years, I wanted to support and encourage them to undertake more noble endeavours [to alleviate female poverty]," says the actor, who returns to India on May 17.

When contacted, Jacques Attali, president, Positive Planet Foundation, says that they decided to have Kapoor as the guest of honour because of the impactful roles she's done in films. "She has managed to bring colourful and unforgettable characters to life. She is an inspiring, engaging and positive personality. We were honoured to have her."

