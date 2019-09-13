Sonam Kapoor: I have had great success working with South artistes

Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. This week, the viewers are in for a treat as superstar Sonam Kapoor will be seen visiting the sets along with co-star Dulquer Salman to encourage the contestants and promote their much-awaited film, The Zoya Factor.

Luck was in the air for this week’s episode as the judges talked about their lucky charms in life. Sonam Kapoor, who came to promote her upcoming film opened up about her lucky charm.

While she is believed to be lucky for her family as father Anil Kapoor bagged many successful offers once she was conceived, Sonam has her own lucky charm when it comes to her film career. She revealed, "I have always worked well with people from the South. My first successful film which changed my life was Raanjhana and after that every film I have done has elements like that. So, for The Zoya Factor I think Dulquer Salman will be very lucky for me."

Seizing this opportunity, host Karan Wahi asked his favourite judge Kareena if she had a lucky charm too. Bebo replied, "I think my lucky charm is Sonam. I worked with her after Taimur was born and the film was a big hit!" But, Sonam had a difference of opinion when she said, "Kareena feels her vanity van is lucky for her."

In addition to this, a host of breath-taking performances are set to entertain the viewers. Contestant Mansi Dhruv’s performance to Ankhon Ki Gustakhiya compelled the judges to join her on-stage and applaud her act. Handsome actor Dulquer Salman and beauty Sonam Kapoor played a game of charades with our beloved Bebo and engaged all. Unreal Crew’s magical act to ‘Na bole Moh Se Mohan’ was a master-blaster and got special appreciation from the judges.

