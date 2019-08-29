Sonam Kapoor: I think I do best in comedy

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be seen in "The Zoya Factor" soon. She feels she does her best while acting in comedy films

File image of Sonam Kapoor. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be seen in The Zoya Factor soon. She feels she does her best while acting in comedy films.

"I think I like to skip genres with every film so, my last few films have been 'Veere Di Wedding, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Padman', 'Sanju', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Neerja'. I am lucky enough that directors of those films considered me for those roles. I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Neerja'. I don't know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy. I don't think there are many films being made these days especially which are just carefree and fun with content in the backdrop," said Sonam, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "The Zoya Factor", where she turned up along with co-actor Dulquer Salmaan and the film's director Abhishek Sharma on Thursday in Mumbai.

Sonam's upcoming film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel The Zoya Factor. The story revolves around Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who is an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Nikhil Khoda(Dulquer) play the Indian cricket captain and Zoya's love interest.

Asked if she considers herself lucky in real life, she said: "The meaning of my name Sonam is ‘lucky' and when I was conceived my father's life actually changed. During that period, his films like ‘Ram Lakhan' and ‘Tezaab' did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. A couple of astrologers has read my janam patri (birth chart) and they said that I am lucky for the man in my life so, I don't know. I believe a bit in luck but I believe a lot in destiny and everyone has to work hard. So, I feel it is the combination of these three things. I feel eventually whatever happens, happens because it is meant to happen because of your karma and which can be hard work so, God only knows what is right and what is wrong. I think we Indian inherently believe in combination of these aspects."

Recently, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha said in an interview that whenever they do a female-centric films, producer of those films find it hard to get big male stars on board because male stars don't want to be part of female-centric films. On the subject, Sonam said: "I think it depends on that person and their confidence level. I can talk about Dulquer (Salmaan) where he did an amazing film ('Mahanati') recently where his co-star (Keerthy Suresh) won a National award. I felt really happy for him for no reason. My father (Anil Kapoor) did films like ‘Beta', ‘Laadla' and ‘Mr. India' where women had prominent roles and he was the superstar at that time. There are actors like Dhanush, Rajkummar (Rao), Ayushmann (Khurrana) and Dulquer (Salmaan) with whom I have worked with have been part of female-centric films and you know what, they are doing better than everybody else right now because they have realised that it is not about who is leading the film. It is about the film and its content. I think that is the most important thing."

"The Zoya Factor" is a romantic drama film starring Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan with Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to open on 20th September, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates