Sonam Kapoor is a lucky mascot

Sonam Kapoor at her father Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. Picture/Yogen Shah

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has become a celebrated actor in the world of cinema and being the daughter of iconic actor Anil Kapoor, talent definitely runs in their family. The body of work for this iconic actor speaks volumes of his hard work and dedication. Besides being a talented actor and producer, Anil is also a doting father, who doesn't shy away from showing his love for his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and son Harshvardhan.

Infact, Sonam, the firstborn of Anil and wife Sunita, is considered to be lucky for Anil's career growth. The family believes that it was after the birth of Sonam in 1985, that Anil Kapoor started giving some major blockbusters. These hits cemented his place in Bollywood.

No wonder, she is named Sonam, which means lucky or Lady Luck. After Sonam was born, he was flooded with offers and his films started delivering at the box office, resulting in a huge fan following.

Anil Kapoor gave blockbusters like Karma (1986), Mr.India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989) and many more in the later years. Seems like lady luck and Sonam Kapoor go hand in hand!

