Sonam Kapoor praises 8-year-old for donating savings to Kerala relief

bollywood

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to spread the news, writing, "At the age of 8, Anupriya has a heart of gold."

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all hearts for an 8-year-old girl, Anupriya, who donated her piggy bank savings for Kerala relief. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to spread the news, writing, "At the age of 8, Anupriya has a heart of gold."

Reportedly, the girl was saving the funds for buying a new bicycle for herself. In lieau of this donation, a bicycle manufacturer gave her a free bike. Many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma, have extended their support, urging people to come forward and help the people of Kerala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever