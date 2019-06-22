Sonam Kapoor: Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart

bollywood

Taking a walk down memory lane, Sonam Kapoor penned down an emotional note as her film 'Raanjhanaa' completed six years on Friday. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film

Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years. Taking a walk down memory lane, the 'Neerja' actor penned down an emotional note as her film 'Raanjhanaa' completed six years on Friday. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

"Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless," she wrote alongside the photos.

The movie stars Dhanush alongside Sonam and also marked his Bollywood debut. The romantic drama set in Varanasi is about a one-sided love story.

Dhanush, a Hindu, falls for Sonam, a Muslim neighbour of his, at a young age and eventually, Sonam too develops a liking for him only to realise later that he is not from her community. Later, she starts avoiding him and goes outside the city for further studies.

She gets into a romantic relationship with Abhay Deol and seeks Dhanush's help in arranging her marriage with him. Thinking of Abhay to be a Muslim, Dhanush arranges the ceremony only to find out later that she lied about her lover's identity.

Once the secret is out, Abhay is beaten by Sonam's relatives and later succumbs to injuries. Considering himself responsible for Abhay's death, Dhanush starts living in a college canteen to help Sonam, seeking forgiveness. However, the story turns tragic when he dies due to political enmity.

The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

