Sonam Kapoor reveals how she fell in love with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is currently spending her quarantine time in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and his family. To kill the time, the actress keeps sharing adorable throwback pictures of herself and her family on her Instagram handle. Apart from that, Sonam also shares some mushy and romantic pictures of herself with Anand.

She continued the trend by sharing a monochrome throwback picture of herself which she clicked during the photoshoot post the release of her 2016-film Neerja. It was this picture that introduced her to her future husband Anand Ahuja. She wrote how she took a break after the film’s release to soak in the success and ended up falling in love.

Putting a long letter along with the picture, she wrote, "One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja . This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete (sic)."

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onApr 22, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

Sonam has been making full use of her free time by sharing adorable pictures of her quarantine time. Recently, Sonam shared a monochrome picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright". The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. In the picture accompanying the post, The Zoya Factor star is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love.

Anand also reciprocated the love and asked Sonam to sing this to him by commenting on the post, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang 'sunshine'! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."

A few days ago, she had shared a throwback picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor.

She has been making full use of her free time by sharing adorable pictures of her quarantine time. The actress has been cooking and baking delicious cakes for her family. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made on Instagram. Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother-in-law replied, "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much (sic)."

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a lavish traditional Punjabi ceremony in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news