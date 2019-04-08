Sonam Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in this vintage swimsuit

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself in a vintage swimsuit and we can't take our eyes off her

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/sonamkapoor

Summer is back, and what would be a better way to ring in the sunny weather than a dip in the swimming pool in your favourite swimsuit? Well, Sonam Kapoor knows what summer is all about as she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a bright yellow vintage-looking swimsuit.

Sonam, who is a fashion icon in her own right, makes sure to turn heads wherever she goes and whatever she wears. The Neerja actress captioned her swimsuit picture saying: "Flashback to this summer. I love vintage style swimsuits they really flatter my curves.."

Sonam Kapoor is right in her fashion choice, yet again. The swimsuit really does flatter her persona, and she looks like a yesteryear actress in it, doesn't she?

Fans of the actress loved this picture and commented on things like "Show them how it's done!" and "One of your best". Sonam Kapoor does look super sexy with her hair long and wavy, perfect makeup and minimal accessories.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, an Abhishek Sharma directorial, based on the popular novel by Anuja Chauhan. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and is set to release on June 14, 2019.

