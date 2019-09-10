Sonam Kapoor shares another Vlog, spreads her 'Lucky charm'

After treating fans with back to back quirky Vlogs, Sonam Kapoor aka Zoya Solanki is back with another unique Vlog showcasing an interview scenario. Unlike the regular Vlogs, this Vlog is very different which shows that Zoya Solanki does not only spread her Lucky charm on the cricket ground but also to the person going for an interview in the hope of getting a new job.

In the video shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account, there are three candidates waiting for their turn for an interview. There is also a commentator with his hilarious comments on the candidates' personality at the moment. He describes the first one as 'Pehle Khiladi ka hausla boundary paar kar chuka hai', the second one as 'Dusra pitch ko analyse karte huve', the third one who is the most anxious one 'tisra khiladi dabi saas aur kaapte huve ghutno k saat duvaye mangta huva'.

To everyone's surprise, the third candidate gets lucky enough to get the job, and it's all because of the pendant he wore - The Zoya Kavach that brought the candidate luck.

Sonam Kapoor shared the video on her social media account and wrote: "Ab saare sawaalon ke jawaab aaye na aaye, Zoya Kavach se aap ke liye good luck zaroor aayega! #TheZoyaFactor [sic]"

View this post on Instagram

The Zoya Factor is a story about an advertising agent, named Zoya Solanki, who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. She chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and ever since it rains luck on the team.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

