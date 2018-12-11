Sonam Kapoor to discuss gender equality with Arianna Huffington

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor to host panel discussion with Arianna Huffington today on creating opportunities for female force

Sonam K Ahuja

Weeks after she wrote an insightful piece about India's #MeToo movement, Sonam K Ahuja is set to host a panel discussion with entrepreneur Arianna Huffington, in the city, today.

Given her strong feminist beliefs, Ahuja has been chosen for the event that is being organised by Huffington's start-up. Besides discussing the need to create more opportunities for the female work force, the duo will also train the spotlight on rejection, sisterhood, and self-belief in women - subjects that have rarely been tackled.



Arianna Huffington. Pic/AFP

Pointing out that the first step towards addressing a social issue is to start a dialogue about it, Ahuja hopes that the initiative will encourage men and women to work towards a society that believes in gender equality. "I believe in approaching everything with compassion. As soon as you do that, you see everything in a new light and positivity comes through," says the actor.



Ashwiny Iyer



The evening will also see other panelists, primarily social influencers, including Amish Tripathi and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, discuss the changing face of society. Iyer, who has carved a niche in the industry with her social dramas, will share her personal story of resilience in a male-dominated industry. "I'm a director who happens to be a woman. Audiences don't see movies as him or her. In the day and age of equal thinking, it is the idea that matters," says Iyer.

