Sonam Kapoor wishes Dulquer Salmaan in Zoya Factor style

Sonam Kapoor wished her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan a very 'happy birthday' by sharing a romantic still from their forthcoming film

Pic: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor wished her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan a very 'happy birthday' by sharing a romantic still from their forthcoming film. Dulquer turned a year older on Sunday (July 28).

"Many many happy returns of the day Dulquer. They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead," Sonam wrote on her social media handles.

Along with the post, she also shared an image in which Sonam and Dulquer are embracing each other and sharing a good laugh in the picture perfect moment.

Referring to Sonam by her screen name, Dulquer replied: "Lucky me for all the luck coming my way. But someone once said, 'luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity!' can't wait to see what this year has in store for the both of us! #ThankYouZoyaSolanki."

The Zoya Factor is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. It tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian cricket team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the Cricket World Cup.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the Fox Star Hindi project will release on September 20.

