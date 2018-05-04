Sonam Kapoor's beau Anand Ahuja's Delhi bungalow costs a whopping 173 crore?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married on May 8, but before that we get to you some details about Anand's Delhi bungalow



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have confirmed that they are taking the plunge, and finally getting married on May 8, 2018. While the Kapoor house is all decked up and the preparations are in full swing. Sonam Kapoor's fiancée Anand Ahuja owns a bungalow in the posh locality of South Delhi. The bungalow is situated in the area popularly referred to as the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ).

According to an India Today report, Anand's grandfather bought a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The 3170 square yard plot in central Delhi cost Harish Ahuja a whopping Rs 173 crore. Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot in Connaught Place, sold the bungalow to Ahuja.

The plot on which the bungalow is situated has a 9000 sq feet built-up place and was considered not too profitable as per property dealers because of its shape. The property was on the market for many years until Harish Ahuja purchased it.

Anand Ahuja has completed his post-graduation from the Wharton Business School in the USA, and he later came back to India to take over the family business.

He likes basketball, is obsessed with sneakers, and may or may not be actor Sonam Kapoor's boyfriend. Also, that he is steeped in fashion; he founded indie retail brand Bhane in 2013, and that he exploited his passion for footwear by launching a shoe lounge called VegNonVeg in the capital in May 2017. The 32-year-old grew up in the posh South Delhi neighbourhood of Jor Bagh, and now lives in Golf Links with a family that is steeped in apparel manufacturing. While that makes his career choice obvious, Ahuja says it was not until much later that he saw fashion as a career. "I was in the banking sector when I was in America, but then I landed this opportunity to work as an assistant buyer at Macy's. I took a pay cut just to do that, because it was so dynamic — you dealt with clients, buyers, brands..."

