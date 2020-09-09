Search

Sonam Kapoor's request to dad Anil Kapoor and his buddy Jackie Shroff

Updated: 09 September, 2020 08:27 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Seeing Jackie Shroff's comment, Sonam couldn't resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special request to her father Anil Kapoor and his good friend Jackie Shroff. Anil recently posted a video of him walking down a serene beach in Alibaug. The post caught the attention of his "Ram Lakhan" co-star Jackie Shroff, who commented: "Awesome Lakhan".

Seeing Jackie Shroff's comment, Sonam couldn't resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together. "Do a movie together," Sonam tweeted.

Apart from the 1989 superhit "Ram Lakhan", Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in numerous hits of the eighties and the nineties, including "Yudh", "Karma", "Parinda", "Kala Bazaar" and "1942: A Love Story".

First Published: 09 September, 2020 08:13 IST

