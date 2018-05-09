Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception: Ranveer Singh lifts groom Anand Ahuja and dances

Among the several videos of celebrities dancing their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, the video, where Ranveer Singh is lifting Anand Ahuja and dancing is surely one of the best moments from the occasion



Ranveer Singh at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja was undoubtedly was one of the grand affairs of 2018 – a big fat Punjabi wedding, one was looking forward to. The gala night, which went on till around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, saw Bollywood's who's who in attendance. Shah Rukh and Salman made a late entry, but ensured they lived up the celebratory mood to the T. Salman jammed away with Mika on stage on his hit song "Tan tanaa tan", "Mujhse shaadi karogi", "Aaj ki party meri taraf se", and had Shah Rukh, Anil and Varun Dhawan matching his steps. Anil was the star as he put up an age-defying "jhakaas" performance on his all-time hit "My name is Lakhan". Later, he was joined on stage by nephew Arjun and they danced to "Tune maari entriyaan". Also adding to the revelry was the energetic Ranveer Singh, who set the dance floor on fire with his moves.

Well, there are innumerable photos and videos of youngsters Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, along with Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor, a video which has caught our attention is Ranveer Singh lifting groom Anand Ahuja and dancing to the song Jumme Ki Raat Hai from Kick. Later, Shah Rukh Khan gets Sonam Kapoor to dance with Anand Ahuja.

Watch the videos here:

Sonam and Anand's guest list included who's who of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Swara Bhaskar.

The reception was also graced by Mukesh Ambani and family and politicians like Uddhav Thackrey, Amar Singh, Milind Deora.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago. The wedding was preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions.

