Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor steal the show

While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan burning the dance floor and singing on Karan-Arjun song at the party was one of the killer moments from the occasion, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor showing their dance moves was nothing but 'Jhakaas'



Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor danced their heart out at Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception was a grand affair that saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood under one roof. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, the A-listers were all smiles for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence for the couple's glamorous reception party.

Photos and videos, shared by celebrities on social media pages, were out instantly and looking at them one can only say Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was high on fun. Though Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh's crazy dance videos going viral were on cards, it was Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor's performances that actually managed to steal the show.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan burning the dance floor and singing on Karan-Arjun song at the party was one of the killer moments from the occasion, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor showing their dance moves was nothing but 'Jhakaas'!

Check out all the fun-filled moments of Salman, SRK and Anil Kapoor right here:

Sonam and Anand's guest list included who's who of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Swara Bhasker.

The reception was also graced by Mukesh Ambani and family and politicians like Uddhav Thackrey, Amar Singh, Milind Deora.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago. The wedding was preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions.

Also View Photos: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates