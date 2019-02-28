Sonchiriya: From Sushant to Bhumi, know the characters from this dacoit drama

bollywood

Ahead of Sonchiriya's release, here's listing down the characters from Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama

Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya is all set to hit the screens on March 01, 2019. The film is a multi-starrer dacoit drama and features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey in fierce and powerful roles. The trailer launch of this film was one of its kind, where the actors came forward to humbly describe their character to the media as college students are asked to do on their first day of class. Taking cues from their introduction, mid-day.com brings the readers a step closer to these fictitious characters.

Sushant Singh Rajput:

The actor plays the character of Lakhna, and the director Abhishek Chaubey talking about casting Sushant said that he was always on his bucket list, and he would do anything to do a film with him. "He narrated one page of the script and I said 'Yes'." He also said that Lakhna's character is very strong. Talking about working with Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, Sushant said that he feels "privileged". On the trailer launch, the actor further said that he might sound narcissist but he is extremely proud of this character. He admitted to being scared to share the screen space with stalwarts like Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana.

Ashutosh Rana:

Talking about his character, the senior actor said that, "I have done negative roles with a positive attitude." He plays, Gujjar, who is a dictator. He assured that the character of Gujjar will go down in the history of films like the one he portrayed in Sangharsh.

Manoj Bajpayee:

"I play the character of Man Singh, who is very spiritual. He's everything but cruel," said Manoj Bajpayee. "This is one of the films in my filmography that I am extremely proud of," stated the actor. Ironically, Manoj's character's name in Bandit Queen was also Man Singh. He also says that the definition of performance has changed.

Ranvir Shorey:

He plays the dacoit named, Vakil Singh. Elaborating about this character and the film, he said, "This film will go down in history and is the third film I shot in Chambal." The actor revealed that their clothes weren't washed and used that one pair of clothes from start-to-end. Vakil is a character who is the right hand of Man Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar:

She plays the fierce character of Indumati. On bagging this role, the actress said, "When I heard the dacoit drama, I was like by hook or crook, I have to do this film. You have to physically, emotionally and mentally become very strong to portray this character." Bhumi further stated that they all started talking in Bundelkhandi language to get in the depth of the character. "I have become a better person. She's a strong woman in a man's world and super aggressive," said Pednekar.

Why Sonchiriya as the film's title? Explaining its context, the film's director, Abhishek Chaubey said that the word, which means 'Golden Bird' is very famous in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh, where the film is set. He further said that India is also known as 'The Golden Bird'.

After Bandit Queen (1994) and Paan Singh Tomar (2010), the mainstream Hindi cinema has not really delved into the dacoit genre. Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Mother India, Jabbar Singh, Ganga Jamuna, and the cult Sholay are a few dacoit films to name.

