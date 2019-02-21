Sonchiriya new song: The rebels have dropped The Daaku Anthem

music

The Daaku Anthem, a new track from upcoming film Sonchiriya, has been released. The film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar releases on March 1

The rebels of Sonchiriya have released a new song 'The Daaku Anthem'. The song is written and sung by Abhishek Nailwal and is composed by Ketan Sodha. The Daaku Anthem has a catchy tune that you won't soon forget.

RSVP movies posted a video on their social media accounts and captioned it: "Baaghi tera kaam, darr mitti mein mila de! #TheDaakuAnthem out now: http://bit.ly/TheDaakuAnthem

@itsSSR @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ranaashutosh10 #AbhishekChaubey @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany #Sonchiriya"

The movie showcases life in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Sonchiriya features Sushant Singh Rajput who plays Lakhna in the film, who has somewhat of a conventional hero arc, whereas Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Maan Singh, who is the leader of the gang. Ranvir Shorey plays a close ally of Maan Singh, Bhumi Pednekar plays Indumati Tomar, who puts up a fierce fight, and Vakil Singh, a ruthless police officer, is portrayed by Ashutosh Rana. The cast and crew are on a promotional spree and are promoting the film on social media as well as through events and activities.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who earlier presented Udta Punjab and Ishiqiya, Sonchiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the movie is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

