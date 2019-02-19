Sonchiriya's latest promo: This is what makes you a rebel tells Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

The promo starts with Sushant Singh Rajput explaining what makes one a rebel. The rugged Lakhna explains "the heart of a rebel in the ravines makes him a rebel".

The makers of Sonchiriya introduced Lakhna from the gang of rebels, which is essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput as they released a promo. Sonchiriya, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, is a dacoit drama and the film is making immense buzz ever since the raw and rustic trailers were released receiving accolades from all quarters.

The makers' RSVP took to their social media and shared the promo introducing Lakhna.

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya

Recently the makers of Sonchiriya organized the special event wherein they had gone ahead to launch the extension of the trailer titled as 'The Rebels of Sonchiriya'.

Sonchiriya is all set to release in next month, cast and crew is on a promotional spree and seen promoting the film on social media as well. The film promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years of dacoits in central India.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

