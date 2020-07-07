Soni Razdan goes offline as she receives 'filthiest abusive muck' on social media

Soni Razdan is the latest to disable her Instagram comments after receiving expletive-laden messages on social media. The veteran actor wrote that she loved receiving constructive feedback from netizens "but was sadly getting the filthiest abusive muck from some." She hopes to be back at a later date.

Soni Razdan, in a previous media interaction, shared, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also, those who are ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"

Soni Razdan also shared a fun post on social media, and only her followers can comment on the photos shared by the actress.

Soni Razdan, on the professional front, Soni Razdan was last seen in War and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, a web show.

