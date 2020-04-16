Soni Razdan remembers her show Buniyaad, and how it's more relevant today!

Buniyaad is a gem of a serial that only continues to give. It was a show that tackled the horrors of the 1947 Indo-Pak partition and the aftermath that followed. How the love between the Hindus and Muslims turned into violence and hatred. Soni Razdan was one of the principal characters of the show and charmed everyone with her performance. She has recently recalled her show as it has come back on television and that too at the right time when there is a major dearth of content on the small screen.

For all those who haven't seen it, you all should discover this gem. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a classic throwback picture where we got a glimpse of her character and she hurled herself into the realms of memories.

Have a look right here:

And speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she spoke about her fond memories of the show and how it's even more relevant in today's times. She said, "It's a huge feeling of nostalgia. Buniyaad is such a well-written story and was ahead of its time. At some point, it was like a film also. Ramesh Sippy, who was shooting it, made it very much cinematic. I have watched a couple of episodes. I am enjoying it."

She added, "It means even more in the light of communal sentiment that is thrown around today. In Buniyaad, you can see how much hate Hindu families living in Lahore faced, during the partition. How they felt they never needed to move anywhere, which is India today. It breaks my heart. The script of Buniyaad was very well researched about the people and their real-life accounts. I feel very sad when I see what politics has done to both these countries (India and Pakistan). People were living happily with each other and would have lived together even today if partition had not happened. It is so sad that politics has changed our landscape forever."

On a lighter note, she also recalled the time when she was pregnant and how the whole unit took care of her. "When I started shooting Buniyaad, I was not married. There was a whole part of Buniyaad that goes into a flashback. It was then that I got married (to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt). I got pregnant towards the end of the show. They had turned my room into something special. I was not well at the beginning of my pregnancy. They would call me only when I was needed. They would ask me to go and lie down in my room. The production house also sent a car to pick me up every day. Earlier, I used to come by taxi as we didn't have a car then. They looked after me very well."

She went on, "One day, I was craving for idli sambar. I was craving to the point that I couldn't focus on anything else but idli. I happened to mention it and Mazhar Khan (Roshanlal, who played Razdan's brother-in-law) was around. He was so sweet and sent his driver to get idlis for me from somewhere down the road. I can never forget that I ate eight idlis that day. In my life, I had never eaten more than 2-3 idlis. Shaheen, my daughter, loves idlis. Maybe, that's why."

Soni Razdan hasn't lost her touch as an actor one bit. In recent times, she has been seen in films like Raazi and War and in both films, she added the emotional touch of a mother to a thrilling story.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news