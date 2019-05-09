Soni Razdan rubbishes the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage 'rumour'

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt admitted their relationship very openly last year during the wedding of another Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who completed a year of her marriage on Wednesday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Amid reports that Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt plan to get married at the beautiful Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Kapoor and Deepika Padukone -- Alia's mother Soni Razdan on Wednesday junked such 'rumours".

Soni told IANS on the phone: "It is a totally baseless rumour!"

Various web portals reported that Ranbir and Alia are holidaying in Europe amidst their busy schedule -- Alia has three films lined up and Ranbir will start shooting for his upcoming films. They will appear together in the Ayan Mukherji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'.

Also Read: Soni Razdan: Ranbir is sweet and caring, I am impressed

The couple admitted their relationship very openly last year during the wedding of another Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who completed a year of her marriage on Wednesday.

Earlier this year there was a rumour that the actors might get married this year. That time also Soni had said, "Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia's mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter's personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to."

"As a mother, I do not give her any 'gyaan' because my Alia is very sensible as an individual," she said.

Also Read: Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours: She is too young to rush into any lifetime decision

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates