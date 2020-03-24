Sonic notes for the kids

One of the best ways to ensure your kid makes good use of the extended vacation is to help them pick up a new skill, like music. However, with music schools and studios on lockdown mode, enrolling your child for a new course will be difficult. Starting today, Nepean Sea Road-based organisation, The Sound Space, will be conducting online music workshops for kids aged two to four, twice a week.



Vishala and Kamakshi Khurana

The group sessions, to be conducted by co-founders Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, will focus on classical music training, apart from teaching the children songs from the organisation’s repertoire, rhythm practices and story-telling. The workshop will be open to 15 kids on a first-come-first-served basis. “We have designed these sessions especially, so the children can have as close an experience to actual classes as possible from the safety of their homes,”

Kamakshi says.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4pm

Call 9820821296

Cost Rs 250 per child

Log on to thesoundspace.in

