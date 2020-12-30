Sonnalli Seygall to play an assassin in Sunny Leone-fronted web show Anamika

Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise actor Sonnalli Seygall is the latest addition to Anamika. She plays an assassin in the Sunny Leone-fronted web show. The action series, which went on floors earlier this month, is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Seygall, who was seen in the comic caper Jai Mummy Di earlier this year, plays a crucial part in the show. "She is hired to kill Sunny," informs Bhatt. The 10-episode series is being shot in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli confessed in a media interaction earlier how she has been planning to reach heights and come up with different roles. After the success of her last release Jai Mummy Di, the actress has been getting multiple offers. "Ever since the trailer launch, I've read four scripts in two weeks, and the kind of roles that are being offered to me are very exciting and something I've never done. I haven't finalised anything yet, but I'm going to do that soon. I have four really good options to choose from," she claimed.

She also confessed how she desires to work in an action drama. "I would love to explore action. I feel I'll be really good at it. I like to stay fit, so I think my body type is good for action. I've learnt martial arts, too. There are a lot of international projects that really inspire me, like 'Kill Bill' or 'Lucy' with 'Scarlett Johansson'."

