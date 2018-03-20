Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety enters the 100 crore-club!

Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh's film, Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety is 2018's second film, after Padmaavat to enter the 100 crore-club



A still from the film

The third week has just begun and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety has already made it to the 100 crore club. The film got a bumper opening at the box office in its first weekend and is going strong since then.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have won accolades for their work in this film and has set a benchmark for the young actors with this bromance-comedy film. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has made it to the 100 crore club.

The film has been applauded by both audiences and critics. Apparently, actor Kartik Aaryan has been flooded with film offers after the release of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. News in the industry is that Kartik is being approached by all the big league production houses.

The 100 crore club is the official certification of being associated with a hit or commercially successful film. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety not just grabbed maximum eyeballs but also ensured maximum footfall at the theatre.

Interestingly, the film starring Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh is 2018's second-in-line film, after Padmavat to cross 100 crores mark!

