Sonu Nigam: Even the powerful have a heart

Albeit not entirely, a celebrated anecdote from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar seems to find resonance amid the current discussion of monopoly in the film industry. It reads: "I know he would not be a wolf / but that he sees the Romans are but sheep." It alludes to a powerful man who derives strength owing to the commoners' weakness. And while it may be futile to expect the powerful to relinquish their authority when they are abundantly catered to, singer Sonu Nigam suggests that the industry's tide could turn only if the top brass wills

"Even the most powerful have hearts; they have kids. If you try to arm-wrestle [with them], it will never be nice. We just want to convey a message, and, I think, better sense will prevail," says the singer, who recently released a vlog calling out the monopoly in the Indian music industry that, he suggested, could lead to cases of frustration and suicide, like that of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Lamenting that two Indian music companies were running the show in Bollywood and deciding the fate of singers, Nigam had appealed that the careers of the young not be exploited. "I understand the anguish of those who understand Bollywood. If you knew there was another way [of working], would you not try to help? This is a humble attempt to awaken people, especially those in power. They may not be aware, or have perhaps turned a blind eye to artistes' sufferings. After I shared my vlog, seniors, as well as the young have told me that they cried. They must have because they have suffered as much," says Nigam, adding that should his children enter the industry, he'd want them to have a "free market".

Currently tucked away in Dubai for the last three months, the singer has been working on a version of the Hanuman Chalisa that he hopes to release for his fans, in the near future. "There is also a song for Tips that I am working on. I am enriching myself [by creating] independent songs." He is also looking forward to the YouTube release of his short film, Spotless, which sees him take to acting yet again. "Early on in my career, an engineer, Anil Patil had told me that his daughter had been attacked with acid. This incident stayed with me, and made me wonder how a man could believe [he's entitled enough] to do something like that, only because a girl turns down his advances. Also, the [assailant] was moving around freely. Back then, laws [were not strong]. I don't know if that has changed. So, when this offer came to me, I had to say yes," he says of the film that earned several nods – including one for him for Best Actor — at award galas, after its initial release in December 2019.

