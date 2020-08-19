Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Ileana D'Cruz donate artwork for a charity exhibition

Actors Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and Chitrangda Singh are among the popular names who have lent support to an exhibition that aims to generate funds to procure hygiene kits for the numerous unsung heroes like farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers and others who have been working tirelessly during these challenging times.

For the cause, the actors have made and donated original artwork, which ranges from sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles. Karan Tacker, Jennifer Winget, Manushi Chhillar and Ishita Dutta have also contributed to the fundraising initiative.

All the artwork will be showcased on Art&Found platform and the sale proceeds from the four-week-long exhibition will go to Smile Foundation to support the unsung heroes. "I am glad to be part of this initiative and showcase my gratitude by donating an acrylic painting as a tribute to their tireless efforts. Art as a medium has always inspired me to express more than words. I hope that all of us can come together and give these unsung heroes the care they deserve in every way possible," said Sood, who was at the forefront in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown, said in a statement.

Singh said that she is honoured to be associated with the initiative. "I believe that through such initiatives we all can contribute one way or the other, thereby helping communities across the country at large," she added. Warsi said he is donating a "specially curated acrylic painting" for the cause. "I believe that art as a media transcends all barriers and I couldn't have expressed it any better. These heroes deserve it all," he said.

