Sonu Sood continues to promote education in rural areas, distributes phones to villages in Maharashtra

Helping mankind for all the good reasons has been a routine for actor Sonu Sood, yes, not just the lockdown but even before that Sonu has been helping a lot of people in fulfilling their dreams. And while his real-life heroic stance came to the forefront during the pandemic crisis, the Dabangg actor continues with his good work, by providing means of imparting education to rural India. After Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, Sonu will be sending phones to students in the villages of Maharashtra.

While the lockdown has led to educational institutions being shut, many have resorted to online means of education. However, not all have the correct equipment to avail this facility of virtual education. And helping students to catch up with their studies, Sonu had earlier provided them with smartphones in Haryana and Punjab, later on, he even received a request on social media from Andhra Pradesh to help students in need of the same. Now, the actor is sending phones to 27 villages around Maharashtra’s Maroshipada and other remote areas of Mumbai.

Talking about this initiative, Sonu says, "Education is as important as any other essential need and why should anyone be deprived of this fundamental right to education. When I got to know how the academics of these students in rural areas suffered just because they didn’t have or couldn’t afford the right kind of facility, I had to step in and do my bit."

Being a messiah in the true sense, Sonu played an important role in helping migrants reach home during the lockdown and the actor doesn’t seem to rest, as he takes up one cause after another. The actor & his friend educationalist Karan Gilhotra have taken this initiative to distribute mobile for educational purposes to students in need.

