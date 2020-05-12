Sonu Sood: Need to help migrants get home safely

Over the past several weeks, the country has been waking up to heartbreaking stories of countless migrant workers walking home, even as the state governments struggle to find a solution. Now, actor Sonu Sood has organised transportation for a section of migrants who have been stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Yesterday, the actor arranged for 10 buses to take 350 workers to their hometown Gulbarga, Karnataka, from Thane.

Sood, who had procured the necessary permission from Maharashtra and Karnataka governments, tells mid-day, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home."



Sonu Sood

In the coming days, the actor intends to extend the service to other states across the country. "We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

